Some states requiring COVID test before entering as cases surge across U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season is being approached in a completely different way due to the ongoing pandemic.

On Thursday, the CDC urged Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel leading many families to downsize their celebrations and stay home.

While there will be fewer Americans traveling this Thanksgiving than in previous years, many say they will still be traveling to see loved ones.

Many states are requiring a negative COVID-19 test before entering. These states are also requesting or requiring visitors to self-quarantine for up to two weeks upon arrival.

The following states have announced travel restrictions for out of state visitors, according to state officials:

Alaska: Visitors must arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test. Travelers must also submit a travel declaration and a self-isolation plan.

Connecticut: Travelers who are coming from a state (other than New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island) with a higher than 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average are required to self-quarantine upon arrival. Visitors may also have proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut instead of quarantining.

Hawaii: Visitors must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered by an approved testing partner. Visitors must also create a Safe Travels account before traveling to the state

Illinois: Illinois as a state does not have travel restrictions, however, the city of Chicago does. Individuals traveling from a “red” state in terms of the transmission rate must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the city regardless of a negative COVID-19 test or not.

Travelers coming from an “orange” state have the option to quarantine for 14 days or have proof of a negative test result upon arrival.

Kentucky: Travelers who went to any of the states reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Maine: Out of state travelers must have proof of a negative COVID test that was taken no longer than 72 hours prior to the traveler’s arrival to Maine. A certificate of compliance form must also be completed to enter the state.

Massachusetts: Visitors must complete a Massachusetts travel form and either quarantine for 14 days or show a negative COVID-19 test that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to the person’s arrival.

New Hampshire: Individuals traveling from outside of New England are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. If the person is asymptomatic and has a negative PCR test on or after day seven of quarantining, they may end their quarantine.

New Jersey: New Jersey officials said a test is not required to enter the state but a voluntary 14-day self-quarantine is expected.

New Mexico: Due to the “alarming spread of COVID-19,” New Mexico officials are asking visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

New York: Travelers coming to New York who have been out of the state for longer than 24 hours, must have a negative test within three days before arriving in New York. Travelers are then required to quarantine in New York for three days. On the fourth day, visitors must obtain an additional negative test before they can leave their quarantine.

Ohio: Travelers coming from a state reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Oregon: A14-day self-quarantine is included in the state’s travel advisory.

Pennsylvania: Travelers coming from another state must present a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of arriving to the state.

Rhode Island: Visitors must have proof of a negative COVID test if they are coming from a state with greater than a 5 percent positivity rate.

Vermont: All visitors are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Washington, D.C.: For people traveling from states with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, must receive a negative COVID test 72 hours before traveling to D.C. If a visitor stays for more than three days, they are required to get another COVID test. This excludes people coming from Virginia or Maryland.

