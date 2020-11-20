Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

No guests will be allowed to attend Punxsutawney Phil's venture out of his burrow this coming...
Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021
Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer...
American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker
The Canada flag is seen on video boards during the playing of the Canadian national anthem...
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Trump objects to counting thousands of Wisconsin ballots