TBI: Tennessee caregiver stole thousands from client with no family, sold victim’s home

A West Tennessee caregiver faces charges after investigators said she stole thousands from her 67-year-old client.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee caregiver faces charges after investigators said she stole thousands from her 67-year-old client.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the theft began in July when the client hired the suspect, Gloria Hoskins. Investigators said Hoskins stole more than $90,000 by taking control of the victim’s bank and retirement accounts when she learned the client had no family. She got most of the money, TBI said, by forging the victim’s signature on bank withdrawal slips.

Agents also said Hoskins facilitated the sale of the victim’s house and kept a large part of the money, WREG reported. Hoskins was accused of using the money to buy a number of things, including a Chevy Tahoe.

Hoskins was charged with theft, forgery and financial exploitation of an elderly person.

