Tenn. bill would allow use of deadly force to protect property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A new bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would expand the use of deadly force in the state.

The bill was introduced in the statehouse Tuesday by Representative Jay Reedy (R- Erin). It says that anyone who uses deadly force against someone to protect property would no longer be charged with a felony.

Currently, the use of deadly force is only allowed when someone is in fear for their life.

John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association told WTVF he believes the bill is a necessary step after issues with looting in 2020.

“The question is does the criminal just laugh at them and keep stealing stuff? At some point, juries will say you have the right to defend it and I don’t care what the law says,” Harris said.

If HB0011 passes in the next legislative session, it would take effect in July 2021.

