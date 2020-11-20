Tennessee duo accused of assaulting, kidnapping 31-year-old man

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested after reportedly kidnapping and assaulting a man.

According to officials, deputies responded to a call of a man who had been assaulted and was being held against his will. Deputies found the 31-year-old victim who had reportedly been held captive for two days and assaulted by the man and woman who lived in the home.

Police arrested David W. Smith, 43, and Sheryl L. Smith, 52, who were both charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.

Both suspects are being held in the Washington County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond. Officials said additional charges are pending.

