Advertisement

Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County

According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now open, but the fire has spread to the adjacent wooded area.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 West in Roane County.

According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now open, but the fire has spread to the adjacent wooded area.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
Joel Guy Jr. ‘thinks he’s smarter than he really is,’ says judge during sentencing

Latest News

A pumpkin pie in a display window at Buttermilk Sky Pie
Help those receive free medical care by purchasing pies
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
Missing Knoxville 20-year-old woman found safe
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country