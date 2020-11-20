Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 West in Roane County.

According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now open, but the fire has spread to the adjacent wooded area.

I-40 West is closed at MM 342 in Roane County due to a tractor-trailer fire. (Picture courtesy @BradJonesBBBTV and Mark Clem) pic.twitter.com/TfOcYyBYmQ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 20, 2020

One lane is back open. Fire has spread to adjacent wooded area. Forestry is on site to address. pic.twitter.com/U3F52BXgXW — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.