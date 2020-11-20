Tractor-trailer fire spreads to wooded area in Roane County
According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now open, but the fire has spread to the adjacent wooded area.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 West in Roane County.
According to TDOT, the incident happened near mile marker 342. Officials said one lane is now open, but the fire has spread to the adjacent wooded area.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.