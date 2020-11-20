Advertisement

Two friends create Harry Potter-inspired ‘Cloud Brooms’

Two friends who are Harry Potter lovers decided to bring the magical world to reality.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you want a Harry Potter-inspired broom?

Inspired by the flying brooms with which JK Rowling’s characters play Quidditch, they designed the “Cloud Brooms.”

The friends are now finishing the products price and marketing details to release it for sale.

