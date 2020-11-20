Advertisement

Two students sent to hospital for evaluation after KCS bus crash

Two students were transported to the hospital for evaluation “for precautionary reasons”, KPD said.
School bus
School bus(WHSV)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students were sent to the hospital for evaluation following a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported crash involving a school bus and another vehicle around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Ridge Road and Bradshaw Road.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools confirmed the school bus involved in the crash was a KCS bus.

Two students were transported to the hospital for evaluation “for precautionary reasons”, KPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

Puckett's Thanksgiving Meal
Puckett’s offers Thanksgiving dinner to-go
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 09, 2018 - Guard Jordan Bowden #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the...
Former Vol Jordan Bowden signed by Nets
Zoo Knoxville lights
Zoo lights bring Christmas spirit to Zoo Knoxville
ORNL drug researchers making progress
Repurposing Hepatitis C drugs could help those with COVID, Oak Ridge scientists say
Mask Mandate
Claiborne County mayor issues mask mandate