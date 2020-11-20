Two students sent to hospital for evaluation after KCS bus crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students were sent to the hospital for evaluation following a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported crash involving a school bus and another vehicle around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Ridge Road and Bradshaw Road.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools confirmed the school bus involved in the crash was a KCS bus.

Two students were transported to the hospital for evaluation “for precautionary reasons”, KPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

