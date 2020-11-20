UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer tests positive for COVID-19
According to a statement by Coach Fulmer, he learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Nov. 19.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday, I learned that I had returned a positive test for COVID-19, and I immediately began following our isolation protocol. A second test confirmed the previous positive. I remain asymptomatic at this point, I am feeling fine and will continue to work remotely while adhering to CDC and local health department guidelines. I have not been deemed to be a close contact with any of our student-athletes or sports-specific staff members,” said Fulmer in a Tweet.
