UT updates immunization requirements to include COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met Friday morning to adopt a permanent student immunization rule.

Under the newly adopted immunization rule, UT is permitted to require students to have certain vaccinations, the flu vaccine, and a COVID-19 vaccine (subject to regulatory approvals and recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Tennessee Department of Health).

The immunization rule will recognize several exemptions including for students who are enrolled in all online courses, students who have a medical contraindication or students who have a religious objection.

During the meeting, the Board also created a Title IX grievance procedure for resolving allegations involving sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking against students.

Individuals accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking will be subject to a hearing to determine whether they are responsible for the allegation.

