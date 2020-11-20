Warming up and rain speeding up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re ending the week on a clear note, then clouds are still on track to slowly increase. Important updates on the latest forecast include an earlier arrival for showers Sunday, and heavier rainfall potential before Thanksgiving warrants a WVLT Weather Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold air is sinking into the lower elevations again this morning, putting the Valley closer to mid-thirties and the higher elevations closer to 40 degrees to start this Friday. Patchy fog and frost are still possible, with a clear sky.

Friday is your sunny day this weekend! It’s all clear today and we’re back to “above normal” temperatures, with a high around 64 degrees.

Now, tonight clouds slowly increase but that helps to keep us from cooling below the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase this weekend, starting Saturday. It’s a partly cloudy day, but thicker clouds can make it mostly cloudy at times for the Valley and South, but mostly cloudy most of the day along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We’re aimed at a high of 68 degrees.

In your ‘I’m All Vol’ Forecast, the Big Orange are away in Auburn, Alabama for a night game. Temps will drop of course, but only from the upper low 60s to the mid 50s, so luckily the weather is not a factor in the game. At home, if you’re enjoying the game, it’s not a bad evening to grill out. It’s not often that it’s still in the upper 50s just after sunset in late November.

Saturday Vols are at Auburn (WVLT)

Sunday is overcast and the rain has sped up a bit. This puts rain reaching the Plateau by the late afternoon and moving east through the evening to early overnight hours. We’ll average about a third of an inch of rainfall during this time, after a high near 65 Sunday.

This means it clears sooner Monday, with sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds increase again Tuesday, though.

The next front drives rain in starting Tuesday night and is heavier on through Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor the timing, but as of now it’s especially rainy Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours, with more than an inch of rain for much of our area. That’s why we have a WVLT Weather Alert.

As of now, showers linger into Thanksgiving morning and become spotty by the afternoon.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Friday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Heavy rainfall potential Wednesday to early Thanksgiving Day. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.