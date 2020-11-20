West Tennessee man charged with rape of minor

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee man was arrested on rape charges Wednesday, November 18, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

According to the TBI, 26-year-old Alec Harrison of Savannah was at the center of a September investigation alleging that he was involved in the rape of a minor. During the course of the investigation, agents said they found information that showed Harrison had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor.

A Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harrison with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape on November 16.

Harrison turned himself over to authorities on November 18 and was booked into the Hardin County Jail, the TBI said.

Harrison has been released on a $10,000 bond.

