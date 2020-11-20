Advertisement

West Tennessee man charged with rape of minor

Harrison has been released on a $10,000 bond.
Alec Harrison was charged with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape.
Alec Harrison was charged with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape.(Source: TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee man was arrested on rape charges Wednesday, November 18, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release.

According to the TBI, 26-year-old Alec Harrison of Savannah was at the center of a September investigation alleging that he was involved in the rape of a minor. During the course of the investigation, agents said they found information that showed Harrison had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor.

A Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harrison with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape on November 16.

Harrison turned himself over to authorities on November 18 and was booked into the Hardin County Jail, the TBI said.

Harrison has been released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
(KPD)
One dead, one hospitalized after Western Ave. crash, KPD says

Latest News

Shwa faces charges of attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous...
Knoxville shooting suspect arrested in Detroit
LIVE: ‘Not suggesting we close everything down’ Special meeting held by Knox County health board as coronavirus cases rise
Warming ahead of rain chances.
Showers arrive earlier Sunday & mostly dry Thanksgiving
Computer
Mooreland Heights Elementary moves to virtual learning
(MGN)
Mississippi childcare suspended after death of 8-week-old infant