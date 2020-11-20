Advertisement

Wildfire 95 percent contained in Fentress County

Crews worked overnight to clear brush from surrounding areas
A wildfire in Fentress County is 95 percent contained Friday morning, according to the Department of Agriculture.
A wildfire in Fentress County is 95 percent contained Friday morning, according to the Department of Agriculture.(Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Fentress County is 95 percent contained as of early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The department tweeted that the fire had grown to 150 acres overnight.

Thursday night, forestry crews battled a 100-acre wildfire in remote, steep terrain. The fire is west of Hoodtown Rd. and south of Jamestown in Fentress County.

The department said no structures were threatened. Fire crews did not say what they think caused the fire.

Click here to see the department’s online tool to track wildfires and show its status across the state in real-time.

