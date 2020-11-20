Wildfire 95 percent contained in Fentress County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Fentress County is 95 percent contained as of early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The department tweeted that the fire had grown to 150 acres overnight.

🔥 WILDFIRE UPDATE 🔥

Fentress Co. Hoodtown Fire

150 Acres | 75% Contained

Crews completed dozer line around the fire and conducted back burning operations from the line to spread controlled fire interior towards the wildfire to remove fuel for it to burn. pic.twitter.com/ZHvENqTs7S — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) November 20, 2020

Thursday night, forestry crews battled a 100-acre wildfire in remote, steep terrain. The fire is west of Hoodtown Rd. and south of Jamestown in Fentress County.

The department said no structures were threatened. Fire crews did not say what they think caused the fire.

Click here to see the department’s online tool to track wildfires and show its status across the state in real-time.

