Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All of us have received a text or call from a wrong number, but one wrong text ends with a college student from Knoxville receiving thousands of dollars in donations from strangers.

Kelsey Gibbs spoke to the woman behind the text who says it’s all about paying it forward.

This was a simple misrouted text that ended into a blessing for everybody.

Leslie Fisher was trying to text someone about a turkey order and when she received a reply, Leslie says she realized she texted the wrong number.

“Umm sir, this is Leslie Fisher, I need my turkey,” said Leslie in the text. The response read, “Hi Leslie, unfortunately I believe you have the wrong number, I’m a broke college kid in Knoxville, not a turkey dealer.”

The student that received the text was Charles Jarraeu.

Charles told Leslie he hoped she finds a turkey and wished her a Happy Thanksgiving. In return, Leslie offered to buy Charles lunch by sending money to his Cash App.

“I have a son in college and I know exactly how he feels being a broke college student,” said Leslie.

When Leslie posted the screenshot of the text on Facebook as a joke, both strangers didn’t expect what happened next.

“I received the text yesterday and I thought it was extremely nice for her to want to buy me lunch. She posted the exchange on Facebook and since then I’ve received dozens of donations,” said Charles.

Leslie’s friends and even strangers were sending Charles money just because no questions asked.

“Right now people have sent me close to $2,000. II felt a little bit guilty about getting all this money,” said Charles. “I plan on donating to some local charities like Second Harvest and giving some of that money to Leslie and her son.”

Leslie says she wasn’t expecting Charles to pay it back to her. “The intent was to show this young man that this is who I am as a parent and as a person.”

“I want to thank the community and Leslie again, you’ve given me something to be grateful for this Thanksgiving,” said Charles.

These two are no longer strangers, Charles is now part of Leslie’s family.

