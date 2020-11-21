Advertisement

A mix of sun and clouds today, but Kyle tracks rain on Sunday

A WVLT Weather Alert Day is ahead close to Thanksgiving
Sevier County Courthouse
Sevier County Courthouse(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and chilly for some, warmer for others.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our clouds as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 64 in Crossville. Sevierville will be near 66.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, seen below, it’s great weather in Alabama. Not too hot, not too cold, and mostly clear. Weather is not a factor against the Tigers.

A mix of stars and clouds for the game this evening.
A mix of stars and clouds for the game this evening.(WVLT)

Filtered sunshine will be here for the sunset tonight, but if you plan on hanging by the fire with family or friends make sure you keep a jacket handy. The rain will hold off, but temperatures fall into the 50s quickly after sunset.

Tonight clouds continue to increase and we’re waking up warmer on Sunday to 45 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Increasing rain chances are with us on Sunday. I think many of us will get to and from church on Sunday dry, but afternoon and evening plans need to come with an umbrella. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up around a 10th to quarter inch of rain.

Thanksgiving week is cooler, but more opportunities for rain.

The next front drives rain in starting Tuesday night and is heavier on through Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor the timing, but as of now it’s especially rainy Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours, with more than an inch of rain for much of our area. That’s why we have a WVLT Weather Alert.

Cooler for Thanksgiving week.
Cooler for Thanksgiving week.(WVLT)
