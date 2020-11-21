Advertisement

After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Rep. Mike Carter
Rep. Mike Carter(Tenn. General Assembly)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee state lawmaker who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in August has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Republican Rep. Mike Carter posted Thursday on Twitter that doctors discovered the cancer during a recent trip to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he has begun treatment.

The 67-year-old from Ooltewah said he has been dealing with lingering symptoms after his COVID-19 hospital stay and doctors now believe many of those resulted from the cancer.

He says doctors told him they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise because Carter was in good health prior to contracting COVID-19. Carter says he intends to continue serving in the legislature.

