‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa calls 7-year-old battling cancer

BOSTON, Ma. (CNN) - A Massachusetts 7-year-old boy fighting cancer got the surprise of a lifetime when his favorite superhero called him on the phone.

That’s Aquaman actor Jason Momoa on the phone calling to check in on young fan, Danny Sheehan.

Danny has been battling brain cancer for four years, but his mom, Natalie says it hasn’t broken his spirit.

“He could be vomiting in a puke bag and then tell a joke, he’s just the best little thing,” said Natalie.

A viral video of Danny got Momoa’s attention. Danny was even invited to the London filming of Aqua Man 2 next summer.

“It’s just been an unbelievable blur and it’s been magical,” said Natalie.

A GoFundMe for Danny’s medical expenses has raised over $115,000.

