Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

A federal appeals court has ruled that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The ruling Friday also said Tennessee can prohibit an abortion if it’s based on the race or gender of the fetus. Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure.

The law was automatically blocked from being implemented by a lower court.

However, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision will allow the state to enforce the reason bans while abortion rights groups continue their court battle against that law.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

