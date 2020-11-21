Advertisement

Crossville community bringing holiday cheer through Christmas light show

In Crossville, they’re getting an early start with a light show that is expected to be bigger than ever.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -In the midst of COVID-19, many are looking forward to a little holiday cheer to lighten a time of uncertainty. In Crossville, they’re getting an early start with a light show that is expected to be bigger than ever.

Josh Cardwell has helped orchestrate the Crossville Christmas light show this year and says that it will be a family friendly, and covid conscious event as people will be able to drive by and see the lights while tuning their radio to 88.3 to hear the synchronized music.

This year it’ll happen at the Crossville outlet mall on November 27th, which is a few weeks earlier than usual. There’s a reason for that.

Cardwell says, “I think we needed to start this back in august people need more Christmas lights, more Christmas time, more Christmas cheer people need something positive right now.”

