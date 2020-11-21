Advertisement

Former Vol Jordan Bowden signed by Nets

Former Vol Jordan Bowden is headed to New York.
ST. LOUIS, MO - MARCH 09, 2018 - Guard Jordan Bowden #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers at the 2018 Men's SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dreams of the NBA aren’t over yet for former Vol Jordan Bowden.

News 4 San Antonio reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing Bowden to an Exhibit-10 contract with an invite to their training camp. Such deals are one-year contracts for the league minimum salary, News 4 reports.

Bowden finished his career averaging 13.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

