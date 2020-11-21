Former Vol Jordan Bowden signed by Nets
Former Vol Jordan Bowden is headed to New York.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dreams of the NBA aren’t over yet for former Vol Jordan Bowden.
News 4 San Antonio reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing Bowden to an Exhibit-10 contract with an invite to their training camp. Such deals are one-year contracts for the league minimum salary, News 4 reports.
Bowden finished his career averaging 13.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.