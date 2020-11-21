Former Vol Jordan Bowden signed by Nets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dreams of the NBA aren’t over yet for former Vol Jordan Bowden.

News 4 San Antonio reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing Bowden to an Exhibit-10 contract with an invite to their training camp. Such deals are one-year contracts for the league minimum salary, News 4 reports.

Bowden finished his career averaging 13.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.