Grace Baptist Church holds second installment of its Thanksgiving outreach

Hundreds walked away with boxes that can feed up to eight.
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the second year, Grace Baptist Church held its Thanksgiving dinner outreach.

Helping hundreds with a meal for Thanksgiving, the turnout in 2020 was better than the church expected.

”We have a thousand boxes, and we have about 350 overflow bags, and we’re just trying to bless folks,” said Senior Pastor Bobby Lewis. ”We’ve seen a great turnout and it’s literally taken thousands.”

Folks like Deborah Booker stopped by to secure their next meal.

”Well it’s a blessing,” said Booker.

Booker has lost her husband, nephew, and sister this year, and is hoping moments like Saturday’s show there’s still good left in the world.

”You have to be strong, first of all, because if not I felt myself going into depression because of the deaths I’ve had but God would let me go that way, you just have to make the best of it,” said Booker.

The food that went into these boxes was donated by the entire community.

”We had folks who aren’t attributed with either, that said this is a tough year, people need some love, people need some help and that’s the difference this year,” said Lewis.

