Deputies shoot suspect accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles in Powell, TBI investigating

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Powell Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, residents began calling 911 starting around 9 a.m. about a suspect driving a dark gray pickup truck reportedly firing shots into homes and vehicles in the area.

A resident on Norman Lane in Powell called 911 just before 9:30 saying a man matching the description given by previous callers had entered his home.

Shortly after, deputies arrived at the scene, an exchange of gunfire ensued and the suspect was hit.

The suspect was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries from the shooting. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

