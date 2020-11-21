Advertisement

Loudon Co. custodian brings joy to students and staff

Students and Facility thank Mr. Ricky for the joy he brings to the school
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -During a school year where things are different, Ricky Trentham dedicates his time to making kids smile.

Serving as a custodian at Steekee Elementary School for four years, Mr. Ricky looks forward to keeping the students safe, and giving them a smile.

“Whatever it takes to make them happy is what I’m all about,” says Mr. Ricky

Every Friday Mr. Ricky performs his Friday dance getting the students ready for the school day.

When he’s not hyping up the students, he is helping out where ever he can.

“He takes his responsibility to keep the school clean very seriously. He and his daughter Melinda are such an important part of our Steekee family, and we just could not do what we do without them,” says Principal Donna Stapleton.

Students at the school are thankful for Mr. Ricky and try to help him clean when they get the chance.

