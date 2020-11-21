Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner of several rehabilitation centers in Pike, Floyd, and Harlan Counties was indicted in federal court earlier this week on Medicaid fraud.

Eugene Sisco III of Pikeville was charged with devising a scheme to get money from health care providers.

In July, Sisco was arrested for a DUI.

It was recently discovered that since May 2016, Sisco would cash charge patients for services and bill the Medicaid program for the same services.

When questioned, Sisco would lie and say services such as counseling or urine drug testing were not covered by Medicaid.

Federal search warrants were also executed on five of Sisco’s businesses in February.

Sisco is accused of obtaining more than $3,000,000 from patient cash payments.

Sisco now faces up to 20 years in prison and has to hand over any property that was obtained by the illegally made funds.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.