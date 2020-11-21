Advertisement

Pike County rehabilitation center owner accused of scheming patients out of money

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The owner of several rehabilitation centers in Pike, Floyd, and Harlan Counties was indicted in federal court earlier this week on Medicaid fraud.

Eugene Sisco III of Pikeville was charged with devising a scheme to get money from health care providers.

In July, Sisco was arrested for a DUI.

It was recently discovered that since May 2016, Sisco would cash charge patients for services and bill the Medicaid program for the same services.

When questioned, Sisco would lie and say services such as counseling or urine drug testing were not covered by Medicaid.

Federal search warrants were also executed on five of Sisco’s businesses in February.

Sisco is accused of obtaining more than $3,000,000 from patient cash payments.

Sisco now faces up to 20 years in prison and has to hand over any property that was obtained by the illegally made funds.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country

Latest News

Knox County Sheriff's Office
Deputies shoot suspect accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles in Powell, TBI investigating
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
Tennessee bill would expand coronavirus vaccine exemptions
Sevier County Courthouse
A mix of sun and clouds today, but Kyle tracks rain on Sunday
Crossville Christmas show lights
Crossville community bringing holiday cheer through Christmas light show