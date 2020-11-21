Proceeds from tree lots to benefit non-profits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four Knoxville non-profits will benefit this holiday season from three tree lots and a pop-up shop.

‘Raise the Trees’ will have two Knoxville locations and a Maryville location where 10 percent of the proceeds will go back to outreach programs.

The four non-profits benefiting are KARM, Restoration house, True Purpose, and Thrive Lonsdale.

For more information on times and locations click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.