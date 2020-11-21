Advertisement

Puckett’s offers Thanksgiving dinner to-go

Puckett’s Pigeon Forge announced their special Thanksgiving to-go menu is now available for pre-order.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Puckett’s in Pigeon Forge announced their special Thanksgiving to-go menu is now available for pre-order.

According to a release, “Entrée options include smoked, roasted or fried turkeys and bone-in breasts; smoked spiral ham; and the Southern restaurant’s signature cherry wood-smoked brisket, pulled pork and baby back ribs. Seasonal sides including cornbread dressing; cranberry relish; green bean, sweet potato or broccoli-rice casserole; and mashed potatoes complement the selection of meats, with a selection of homemade pies and fruit cobblers rounding out the menu. $30 mimosa take-home kits are also available and include a choice of orange or cranberry juice or apple cider.”

To-go orders will be accepted through Saturday, November, 21 and pickup begins Monday, November 23 and is available daily from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. through November 25 and from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Orders can be placed by calling at 865-285-0155 or visiting Puckett’s in person.

Puckett’s will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day, “serving a three-course, family-style meal and $5 mimosas for those looking to indulge in a traditional feast.”

Thanksgiving Day dining reservations can be made online or over the phone.

To view the to-go menu click here.

