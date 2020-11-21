Advertisement

Rutherford Co. deputy, retired deputy and farmer save unconscious driver’s life

King nominated Speck for a Life Savers' award.
Deputy Gregg Speck and retired deputy Greg King partnered up with a good samaritan to save a mans life.
Deputy Gregg Speck and retired deputy Greg King partnered up with a good samaritan to save a mans life.(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Three men including a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputy, a retired deputy and an unidentified farmer teamed up to save an unconscious driver’s life Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was unconscious behind the wheel near the Dollar General store on Epps Mill Road in Christiana Tuesday night when an unidentified farmer used his truck to stop the driver’s car from rolling into the street.

Deputy Gregg Speck and recently retired Deputy Greg King were on the scene and saw the driver’s face had turned blue-indicating he wasn’t breathing. King then entered the man’s car and began caring for him, Sgt. Dan Goodwin said.

Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 20, 2020

“Speck delivered several chest thumps to the driver to stimulate both breathing and cardiac activity,” Goodwin said. “It worked.”

Speck said Emergency Medical Services paramedics took over the treatment once the driver opened his eyes.

“When he was put on the stretcher, he was awake,” Speck said.

Goodwin said Speck used his training to save the driver’s life.

“Deputy Speck and, for that matter, retired Deputy King are to be highly recommended for their quick action,” Goodwin said.

King nominated Speck for a Life Savers’ award.

