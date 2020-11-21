Smoky Mountain Porsche Club helps feed East Tenn. families for holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Porsche Club of America is giving back in a big way this holiday season. The group will be donating Thanksgiving food to more than 60 East Tennessee families.

Coordinator Robert Baugh said they collected more than 2600 pounds of food including turkeys and hams, donating half of it to KARM and the other half to The Salvation Army to distribute.

“We’re so blessed to live in East Tennessee and enter that drive the cars that we drive in this is just a small way of giving back to the to the community and those less fortunate,” Baugh said.

In addition to food donations, they received more than $2,000 to go towards the non-profits.

