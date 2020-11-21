Advertisement

Smoky Mountain Porsche Club helps feed East Tenn. families for holidays

In addition to food donations, they received more than $2,000 to go towards the non-profits.
(WDBJ7 Photo)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Porsche Club of America is giving back in a big way this holiday season. The group will be donating Thanksgiving food to more than 60 East Tennessee families.

Coordinator Robert Baugh said they collected more than 2600 pounds of food including turkeys and hams, donating half of it to KARM and the other half to The Salvation Army to distribute.

“We’re so blessed to live in East Tennessee and enter that drive the cars that we drive in this is just a small way of giving back to the to the community and those less fortunate,” Baugh said.

In addition to food donations, they received more than $2,000 to go towards the non-profits.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country

Latest News

Sevier County Courthouse
Sunday first of two rounds of rain this week
Tazewell City Hall
Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19
Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue...
Texas National Guard deployed to help El Paso with morgue overflow
Tommy Rhomberg and his bats, which he carves out of trees brought down by a powerful derecho.
An Iowa boy is selling baseball bats he makes from fallen trees to raise money for storm victims
Help on Facebook
Single mom hoping to help other single mothers for Thanksgiving