Sunday first of two rounds of rain this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week of Thanksgiving starts off soggy, but we should be smooth sailing by Turkey Day itself.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Abundant sunshine has helped to push temperatures into the mid and upper 60s Saturday afternoon. As the sun sets, we should see those numbers slide through the 60s and 50s under clear skies.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, seen below, it’s great weather along the Plains of Auburn, Alabama. Not too hot, not too cold, and mostly clear. Weather is not a factor against the Tigers.

A mix of stars and clouds for the game this evening. (WVLT)

Back at home, clouds continue to increase, keeping Sunday morning’s low in the mid 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday could look fairly gloomy during the daylight hours, but rain chances will hold off until later. Many of us will get to and from church on Sunday dry, but some of those showers will start sneaking up onto the Cumberland Plateau by dinnertime. Don’t expect rain until the evening hours in the valley. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up close to a quarter inch of rain.

If you’re trying to take care of some shopping or grabbing some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving dinner, Monday and Tuesday will be your best days to get out. Monday’s looking fairly sunny, but it will only manage the mid 50s. As things start to cloud up again Tuesday, we’ll climb a touch into the upper 50s.

The next front bring WVLT Weather Alert-worthy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. As of now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall across the Plateau, south valley and southeast Kentucky throughout the day Wednesday. We’ll stay in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day and the day after will fair much better, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

