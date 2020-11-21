Advertisement

Sunday first of two rounds of rain this week

Austin Bowling is tracking rain for Sunday and a WVLT Weather Alert for Wednesday.
Sevier County Courthouse
Sevier County Courthouse(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Austin Bowling
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week of Thanksgiving starts off soggy, but we should be smooth sailing by Turkey Day itself.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Abundant sunshine has helped to push temperatures into the mid and upper 60s Saturday afternoon. As the sun sets, we should see those numbers slide through the 60s and 50s under clear skies.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, seen below, it’s great weather along the Plains of Auburn, Alabama. Not too hot, not too cold, and mostly clear. Weather is not a factor against the Tigers.

A mix of stars and clouds for the game this evening.
A mix of stars and clouds for the game this evening.(WVLT)

Back at home, clouds continue to increase, keeping Sunday morning’s low in the mid 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday could look fairly gloomy during the daylight hours, but rain chances will hold off until later. Many of us will get to and from church on Sunday dry, but some of those showers will start sneaking up onto the Cumberland Plateau by dinnertime. Don’t expect rain until the evening hours in the valley. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up close to a quarter inch of rain.

If you’re trying to take care of some shopping or grabbing some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving dinner, Monday and Tuesday will be your best days to get out. Monday’s looking fairly sunny, but it will only manage the mid 50s. As things start to cloud up again Tuesday, we’ll climb a touch into the upper 50s.

The next front bring WVLT Weather Alert-worthy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. As of now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall across the Plateau, south valley and southeast Kentucky throughout the day Wednesday. We’ll stay in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day and the day after will fair much better, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

Android Users
iPhone Users

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country