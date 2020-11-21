Advertisement

Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19

The Tazewell Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that it would not be responding to non-emergency calls due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell and Claiborne County.
Tazewell City Hall
Tazewell City Hall(Tazewell Police)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tazewell Police Department announced in a Facebook post Saturday that it would not be responding to non-emergency calls due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Tazewell and Claiborne County as well as their agency and surrounding emergency services.

“This includes reports or minor parking lot crashes. In the event that a report is needed, you should call Claiborne 911 at 423-626-1911 and they will dispatch an officer to call you. This does not mean we are not still available. We are simply taking precautions to limit exposures,” the department said in the post.

Tazewell City Hall will also remain closed to the public “until further notice”.

If you need to speak to the clerk or need a copy of a report, call 423-626-5104 Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country

Latest News

Sevier County Courthouse
Sunday first of two rounds of rain this week
Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue...
Texas National Guard deployed to help El Paso with morgue overflow
Tommy Rhomberg and his bats, which he carves out of trees brought down by a powerful derecho.
An Iowa boy is selling baseball bats he makes from fallen trees to raise money for storm victims
Help on Facebook
Single mom hoping to help other single mothers for Thanksgiving