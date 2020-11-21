Advertisement

Tennessee bill would expand coronavirus vaccine exemptions

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source:...
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns, company says. (Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee would no longer prohibit parents from refusing vaccinations of their children under a newly filed proposal as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Tennessee law currently allows parents to cite several exemptions to not immunize their children as long as the state isn’t in an epidemic.

Two Republican lawmakers want those exceptions removed, allowing parents to opt out of school-required vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill also would allow parents to cite “right of conscience” as a reason not to immunize their children. Lawmakers won’t consider taking up the proposal until the General Assembly kicks off its 2021 session in January.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Sevier County Courthouse
A mix of sun and clouds today, but Kyle tracks rain on Sunday
Crossville Christmas show lights
Crossville community bringing holiday cheer through Christmas light show
Raise the Tree
Proceeds from tree lots to benefit non-profits
Tennessee bill would expand coronavirus vaccine exemptions