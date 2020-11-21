Texas National Guard deployed to help El Paso with morgue overflow

(CBS)- Texas National Guard troops have been deployed to El Paso, Texas, to help with morgue operations as the city and county grapple with a COVID-19 surge.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a statement that “after completing an assessment of the situation on the ground in El Paso County this week, the state has mobilized a team of 36 Texas National Guard personnel to provide mortuary affairs support beginning at 0900 tomorrow,” CBS’ El Paso affiliate reported Friday.

The city’s mayor, Dee Margo, said on Twitter Friday that a “rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations” has brought on a “spike in deaths.” The Texas Military will now provide “the critical personnel” to carry out the city’s “fatality management plan.”

El Paso city and county have secured a “central morgue location to further support the Medical Examiner’s Office, funeral homes and mortuaries with additional capacity,” he said.

There are now more than 300 people in an intensive care unit across El Paso County due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, officials said they were bringing in 10 temporary morgue trailers.

So many have died that the county has posted job openings for morgue attendants.

