Two hospitalized in Cumberland County shooting

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Cumberland County on Friday.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call near Butternut Road in the Rinnie Community.

Officials said two white men were driven away from the scene following the shooting. One was taken to the Circle K Market and the other was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a utility pole on 127 north.

Both men were airlifted to hospitals. Their identities have not been released.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

