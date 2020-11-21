Advertisement

Two hospitalized in Cumberland County shooting

Cumberland County Sheriff/ Source (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Cumberland County on Friday.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call near Butternut Road in the Rinnie Community.

Officials said two white men were driven away from the scene following the shooting. One was taken to the Circle K Market and the other was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a utility pole on 127 north.

Both men were airlifted to hospitals. Their identities have not been released.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

