VIDEO: Great Wall of China greets first snowfall of 2020

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEIJING (CBS) - Beijing residents greeted the first snowfall of the winter on Saturday morning, with the wintry weather covering much of city and creating stunning scenery along stretches of the iconic Great Wall.

The snowfall arrived at around 8:00 a.m. in most parts of the Chinese capital and was accompanied by a chilly wind. Equipped with umbrellas, onlookers paused from their morning routines in the city to watch as light snowflakes fell from the sky.

Though the snow quickly melted in Beijing’s inner-city areas, more rural spots in the surrounding province of Hebei were left with a longer-lasting white coat, creating some spectacular scenes along a stretch of the Jinshanling Great Wall in Chengde City.

Temperatures have been falling in several areas across north China in recent days, with Hebei Province experiencing its first bout of snowfall on Friday as the winter season arrives.

