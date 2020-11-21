Live Thread: Vols take on No. 23 Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers, coming off a 4-game losing streak are taking on the No. 23 Auburn Tigers at Jordan- Hare Stadium Saturday night.

FIRST QUARTER

Jarrett Guarantano got his 32nd nod at starting quarterback. The Vols elected to keep things on the ground with an Eric Gray inside run on the first play. Tennessee is putting an emphasis on no-huddle, up-tempo offense on its first drive.

Guarantano was able to find a few passing targets, moving the ball down inside the Auburn 30 yard line, but Guarantano was sacked on 3rd and 10 to force a 50 yard field goal attempt by Brent Cimaglia that sailed wide left.

The Auburn offense took over at their own 33 yard line and picked up a quick first down on their first play - a Tank Bigsby run around the right side for 12 yards. Bigsby was seen being taken into the sideline medical tent with an apparent left hip injury shortly after. UT’s Trevon Flowers broke up a 3rd down pass to force an Auburn punt.

The Tennessee offensive line allowed its second sack of the game on the second play of the Vols second drive. Set up with a 3rd and 15, Eric Gray found a hole on a draw play that went for 33 yards to midfield. Guarantano went right back to Gray the following play on a pass across the middle for a 16 yard pickup.

The Vols converted another 3rd down on a pass across the middle to freshman Jalin Hyatt. Set up inside the 10, Jim Chaney called a quarterback draw up the middle for Guarantano, who followed a great block by Trey Smith to find the end zone and take a 7-0 lead.

Auburn started moving the ball with chunk plays on its second drive. With plays of 14, 5, 17, 11, 13 and 5 yards, Auburn quickly moved into UT territory, but Bryce Thompson came up with an interception on a misplaced Bo Nix ball in the end zone to set up the Vols offense on the 20 yard line.

Guarantano has seemed more poised in the pocket during the first quarter. He hasn’t forced any balls and has checked down to running backs when needed, including one screen to Eric Gray on the left side of the field that picked up 25 yards on third down. The Vols start the 2nd quarter with the ball in Auburn territory.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn was able to sniff out a 3rd down pass to Princeton Fant to force a Tennessee field goal attempt from 47 yards out. Cimaglia put it through the uprights to extend Tennessee’s lead, 10-0.

With Tank Bigsby still sidelined, Auburn began to rely heavily on Shaun Shivers during its third offensive series. The junior was called on three straight times, picking up gains of seven, five and 13 yards. Tennessee sophomore Jaylen McCollough was caught in the wrong coverage on the next play - a Bo Nix pass to Anthony Schwartz for a 54 yard touchdown down the left seam to pull the Tigers back within a field goal, 10-7.

Guarantano’s all white jersey has some visible grass stains on it after the Vols fourth drive. The senior quarterback was pressured and hit on consecutive plays, as Auburn forced Tennessee to punt for the first time with 11:11 to play in the half.

The Tigers put together a long, 13 play drive that stalled out inside the Tennessee 10. Alontae Taylor made a good open field tackle near the far sideline to force a field goal attempt that tied the game at 10.

