Zoo lights bring Christmas spirit to Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville says they will host “Knoxville’s newest light spectacular” this holiday season.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville says they will host “Knoxville’s newest light spectacular” this holiday season.

Special light-up decorations will fill the zoo with holiday cheer from November 27 - January 3. The lights will come on from 5-9 p.,. each night except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Features at the event include:

  • Glowing lanterns,
  • An enchanted forest,
  • Holiday refreshments
  • Special holiday foods.

Admission is just $15 for the event with $2 off for members.

You can also book a private Zoo Lights party. To learn more and purchase tickets visit the Zoo Knoxville website.

