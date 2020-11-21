Zoo lights bring Christmas spirit to Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville says they will host “Knoxville’s newest light spectacular” this holiday season.

Special light-up decorations will fill the zoo with holiday cheer from November 27 - January 3. The lights will come on from 5-9 p.,. each night except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Features at the event include:

Glowing lanterns,

An enchanted forest,

Holiday refreshments

Special holiday foods.

Admission is just $15 for the event with $2 off for members.

You can also book a private Zoo Lights party. To learn more and purchase tickets visit the Zoo Knoxville website.

