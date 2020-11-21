Zoo lights bring Christmas spirit to Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville says they will host “Knoxville’s newest light spectacular” this holiday season.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville says they will host “Knoxville’s newest light spectacular” this holiday season.
Special light-up decorations will fill the zoo with holiday cheer from November 27 - January 3. The lights will come on from 5-9 p.,. each night except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Features at the event include:
- Glowing lanterns,
- An enchanted forest,
- Holiday refreshments
- Special holiday foods.
Admission is just $15 for the event with $2 off for members.
You can also book a private Zoo Lights party. To learn more and purchase tickets visit the Zoo Knoxville website.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.