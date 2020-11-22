Advertisement

114 arrested in KCSO Retail Crime Holiday Task Force

114 people were arrested Saturday night in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Retail Crime Holiday Task Force.
Photo courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -114 people were arrested Saturday night in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Retail Crime Holiday Task Force.

Sheriff Tom Spangler launched the task force on Monday, Nov. 17. The task force is comprised of the ORC Units Captain, Sergeant and three Detectives who are assigned year round along with units inside KCSO.

114 people were arrested for various crimes including shoplifting, credit card fraud, check forgery, identity theft and drugs. Officials say multiple stolen vehicles and over $54,000 in stolen property.

“It’s important for them to know we are here to back them up, we are here to work alongside them to keep everyone safe, minimize the loss to both the retailer and consumer. It’s a win/win for all involved,” said Spangler.

Spangler says the task force has committed to local retailers as well as citizens of Knox County. KCSO says deputies and detectives are unrecognizable and look like average citizens.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Knox County officer-involved shooting
Deputies shoot suspect accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles in Powell, TBI investigating
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

Latest News

Toy Story celebrates 25th anniversary
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Bengals star Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering an apparent serious injury vs. Washington
Two Monroe Co. schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae...
Evelyn’s Army hosts celebration of life for Evelyn Boswell