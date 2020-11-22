114 arrested in KCSO Retail Crime Holiday Task Force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -114 people were arrested Saturday night in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Retail Crime Holiday Task Force.

Sheriff Tom Spangler launched the task force on Monday, Nov. 17. The task force is comprised of the ORC Units Captain, Sergeant and three Detectives who are assigned year round along with units inside KCSO.

114 people were arrested for various crimes including shoplifting, credit card fraud, check forgery, identity theft and drugs. Officials say multiple stolen vehicles and over $54,000 in stolen property.

“It’s important for them to know we are here to back them up, we are here to work alongside them to keep everyone safe, minimize the loss to both the retailer and consumer. It’s a win/win for all involved,” said Spangler.

Spangler says the task force has committed to local retailers as well as citizens of Knox County. KCSO says deputies and detectives are unrecognizable and look like average citizens.

