Evelyn’s Army hosts celebration of life for Evelyn Boswell

Saturday, Nov. 21 marked what would have been Evelyn Mae Boswell’s 2nd birthday, WJHL reported.
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae...
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)(WDBJ)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Saturday, Nov. 21 marked what would have been Evelyn Mae Boswell’s 2nd birthday, WJHL reported.

In honor of the toddler who only got to experience life for 15 months, the group Evelyn’s Army hosted a celebration of life to remember little Evelyn.

The cofounder of Evelyn’s Army said as a mother, Evelyn’s untimely death prompted her to launch a movement that could spread positivity and love in the name of Evelyn.

“It touched me especially because I have a child around the same age…a daughter as well,” Kandis Cook said. “If something like that were to happen to me and my child went missing, I don’t know what I would do.

“We wanted to do something to honor her memory and give her a legacy of something positive.”

The group released balloons at Evelyn’s gravesite along with a cake just for Evelyn in an effort to remind the community that mourned the 15-month-old’s death that Evelyn is still important, remembered and, most of all, loved.

Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

