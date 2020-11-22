Advertisement

Health board calls ‘special meeting’ Monday to discuss Knox County COVID-19 regulations

This will be the second special meeting the board has called within a week.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health called another ‘special meeting’ Monday to discuss COVID-19 regulations in the county.

This will be the second special meeting the board has called within a week. The last one was held on Friday, November 20, where board members discussed which current regulations in place are working and which ones need to be revisited.

The board did not vote on anything in Friday’s meeting, but there are several things on the Agenda for Monday that will be voted on.

The following are on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:

COVID-19 Risk Reduction Guidelines Resolution

- The board will discuss the use of masks

COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation

-The board is considering reducing the social gathering limit to 8 people over the age of 12

COVID-19 Restaurant Occupancy Limitation and Early Closure Regulation

-The board will consider reducing the capacity to 25 percent at restaurants and bars and having a 9 p.m. alcohol curfew

•Other businesses

In Friday’s meeting, Dr. Martha Buchanan, head of the Knox County Health Department, revealed the county had hit a red light benchmark in cases saying, “These are the worst numbers we’ve seen.” She said the White House Coronavirus Task Force has suggested Tennessee tighten some of its restrictions, but added “We’re not suggesting we close everything down”.

Dr. Patrick O’brien clarified that Knox County would not be taking measures like Kentucky.

“We are not going to be Kentucky,” said Dr. Patrick O’Brien. He added that they needed more enforcement options.

As of Sunday, November 22, there were 2,300 active COVID-19 cases, 90 current hospitalizations and 148 total deaths in the county.

