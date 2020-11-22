Johnson City officers help non-profit deliver Thanksgiving meals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Johnson City Police Department helped a local non-profit deliver Thanksgiving meals to the community Saturday morning.

Good Samaritan Food Ministries along with the officers were able to help families in need ahead of the holidays.

This morning JCPD’s Chief Turner and a large group of officers and staff volunteered their time to help Good Samaritan... Posted by Johnson City POLICE on Saturday, November 21, 2020

“It’s been a hard year for everyone. Some more so than others. Check in on your neighbors or family, and offer help where you can. JCPD is here if you need us,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.