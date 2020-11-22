Advertisement

Johnson City officers help non-profit deliver Thanksgiving meals

Good Samaritan Food Ministries along with the officers were able to help families in need ahead of the holidays.
Jefferson City Police Dept. gives back ahead of the holidays
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Johnson City Police Department helped a local non-profit deliver Thanksgiving meals to the community Saturday morning.

This morning JCPD’s Chief Turner and a large group of officers and staff volunteered their time to help Good Samaritan...

Posted by Johnson City POLICE on Saturday, November 21, 2020

“It’s been a hard year for everyone. Some more so than others. Check in on your neighbors or family, and offer help where you can. JCPD is here if you need us,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

