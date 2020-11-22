Advertisement

Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department

Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's Department in connection to a rape case from October.(Credit: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HULEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say an arrest has been made in relation to what officers said is a possible rape case from 2017.

On September 21, 2017, KSP received a call from Pineville Hospital about a 30-year-old woman who believed she had been assaulted while asleep.

DNA evidence linked 44-year-old Jeff Stevens, who the victim had previously accused of the assault, to the case.

Stevens was arrested on November 9 and sent to the Bell County Detention Center, he is charged with first-degree rape.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has also charged Stevens in a separate case.

They say that on October 24 he aided 39-year-old Opal L. Hubbard in another rape case. They have charged Hubbard with first-degree rape.

Both are being held on $250,000 cash bonds.

