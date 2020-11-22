North Carolina teacher arrested for meth possession in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT) -A teacher at a school in Charlotte, North Carolina has been suspended after he was charged with possession of illegal drugs in York County, South Carolina, police and school officials said.

According to officials, 47-year-old Jason Brown was arrested while in possession of methamphetamine.

Brown was booked into the York County Jail Friday morning then released on bond, York County Sheriff’s Office jail records showed.

Brian Hacker, a spokesman for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday in a written statement to The Herald that Brown is a teacher at Wilson STEM Academy in Charlotte.

No other information about Brown’s teaching role has been released.

Possession of meth carries a potential punishment of up to three years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina state law shows.

