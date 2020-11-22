One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a fatal crash Saturday evening on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road.

“Due to the severity of the crash, KPD crash reconstruction units responded to the scene to investigate. At this time, based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that vehicle one entered the interstate against traffic and traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes. Vehicle one then struck a second vehicle, which made contact with a third vehicle,” KPD said in a release.

The driver of vehicle one was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

