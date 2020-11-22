Advertisement

Police: Woman, three children dead in Virginia murder-suicide

A preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children
(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion.

Police say a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died.

An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and the children.

