Suspect charged in Cumberland County shooting that left two hospitalized

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man has been charged in connection to a Cumberland County shooting that left two men hospitalized Friday, November 20.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kyle D. Nelson.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an altercation in front of a residence on Butternut Ridge Rd.

“During the altercation, Kyle D. Nelson, (35) obtained a handgun and then shot the victim, Homer Dewayne Smith, (29) in the abdomen while Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Carl Smith, (69) was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle where he pulled his weapon and shot Kyle D. Nelson in self-defense. The Smith vehicle then left Butternut Ridge Rd. and crashed on Hwy 127N into a tree,” read a release from the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Smith is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition, while Nelson was treated and released from the hospital.

Nelson was taken to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 7.

