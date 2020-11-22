TBI identifies Powell officer-involved shooting suspect

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect shot by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday morning in Powell has been identified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified him as Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta, 28, of Clinton.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, residents began calling 911 starting around 9 a.m. about a man, identified as Petrancosta, driving a dark gray pickup truck reportedly firing shots into homes and vehicles in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way.

Petrancosta remains hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center according to the TBI.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly made contact with a male subject, who was armed with a gun in the roadway near the residence. According to reports from the scene, deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he ignored. The situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, one of the deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.”

This incident remains under investigation.

