Advertisement

TBI identifies Powell officer-involved shooting suspect

Petrancosta remains hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center according to the TBI
Knox County officer-involved shooting
Knox County officer-involved shooting
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect shot by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday morning in Powell has been identified.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified him as Skyler Charles Anthony Petrancosta, 28,  of Clinton.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, residents began calling 911 starting around 9 a.m. about a man, identified as Petrancosta, driving a dark gray pickup truck reportedly firing shots into homes and vehicles in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way.

Petrancosta remains hospitalized at the University of Tennessee Medical Center according to the TBI.

“Preliminary information indicates that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly made contact with a male subject, who was armed with a gun in the roadway near the residence. According to reports from the scene, deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he ignored. The situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, one of the deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Investigators said they believe an argument that started outside then spilled over to the...
Shooting at Knoxville bar leaves two hospitalized, KPD investigating
Kentucky escapee is on the run in East Tenn.
Kentucky correctional facility escapee on the run in East Tennessee
Employees at Valley Hotel and Open Cafe have option to wear masks
Knox County Board of Health to vote on potential further restrictions Monday
Former French inmates of the Neuengamme Nazi concentration camp arrive at the camp site in...
Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee ordered to leave country

Latest News

Sevier County Courthouse
Sunday first of two rounds of rain this week
Live Thread: Vols take on No. 23 Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium
Tazewell City Hall
Tazewell Police say they are no longer responding to non-emergency calls due to surge in COVID-19
Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue...
Texas National Guard deployed to help El Paso with morgue overflow