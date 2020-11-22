TBI searching for missing 14-year-old girl
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 14-year-old girl.
TBI said 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham of Coopertown, Tenn. was last seen at her residence. She is described as being 5′6, weighing 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Investigators said Kaylie was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.
If you have any information regarding Kaylie’s whereabouts contact the Coopertown Police Department at 615-384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
