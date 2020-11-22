TBI searching for missing 14-year-old girl

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 14-year-old girl.

TBI said 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham of Coopertown, Tenn. was last seen at her residence. She is described as being 5′6, weighing 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said Kaylie was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Kaylie Mooningham, who is missing from Coopertown, TN.



Kaylie has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.



If you see her, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/dw3tjJLNix — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 22, 2020

If you have any information regarding Kaylie’s whereabouts contact the Coopertown Police Department at 615-384-4911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

