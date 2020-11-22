Advertisement

Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

Thousands of people marched in Taipei’s streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.
People hold a pig model with a slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei,...
People hold a pig model with a slogan "Betraying pig farmers" during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Nov. 22. 2020. Thousands of people marched in streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)(AP News)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Taipei’s streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January.

That decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

The drug is banned by the European Union, but is legal in the United States.

Demonstrators marched in front of the Presidential Office Building as part of an annual labor march.

“I came here today to oppose the import of ractopamine,” said Kelvin Chen, a 54-year-old computer engineer who was marching. “I feel these days many who do business are not ethical. If they mix the U.S. pork with Taiwan pork and then sell it to us average consumers, we as individuals have no way to know the source of the pork.”

“I have a child and when we eat things with ractopamine, it’s not good for our bodies,” said Jacky Tsui, a 37-year-old factory worker. “I hope the government can see that we citizens oppose this.”

Associated Press video journalist Taijing Wu contributed reporting.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Knox County officer-involved shooting
Deputies shoot suspect accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles in Powell, TBI investigating
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

Latest News

Rain could be heavy at times for parts of the plateau.
Two chances for rain leading up to Thanksgiving
Toy Story celebrates 25th anniversary
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Bengals star Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering an apparent serious injury vs. Washington
Two Monroe Co. schools move to remote learning ahead of Thanksgiving break