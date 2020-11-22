Advertisement

Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, but given Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign’s best hope to affect the election results through the courts. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a “startling outcome,” he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and “factual proof of rampant corruption” — but “That has not happened.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millennium Manor – (Alcoa – Blount County)
Six new Tenn. sites added to National Register of Historic Places
Rep. Mike Carter
After COVID, Tennessee rep gets pancreatic cancer diagnosis
Mistaken text ends in donations.
Wrong text ends with Knoxville college student receiving thousands of dollars
Knox County officer-involved shooting
Deputies shoot suspect accused of firing shots at homes and vehicles in Powell, TBI investigating
One dead after fatal crash on I-640 West near Buffat Mill Road

Latest News

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Toy Story celebrates 25th anniversary
Jeffrey Stevens (left) and Opal Hubbard (right) were both charged by the Bell County Sheriff's...
Bell County man charged with rape by KSP, linked to second case by Sheriff’s Department
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Bengals star Joe Burrow carted off field after suffering an apparent serious injury vs. Washington