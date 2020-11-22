Two chances for rain leading up to Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather pattern is getting busier for the end of November, but there are some opportunities to get out and enjoy some sun for Thanksgiving week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve managed to see some peeks of sunshine Sunday afternoon. That was enough to push temperatures to near 70 degrees. As of the late afternoon, the clouds are starting to fill in as the next cold front moves into the area. That means scattered showers will continue along the Cumberland Plateau through dinnertime before moving down into the Valley and the Foothills. Rain chances will hang around until about midnight before most of the area dries out. We’ll keep lingering showers for the Smokies through sunrise with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

If you’re trying to take care of some shopping or grabbing some last-minute items for the Thanksgiving dinner, Monday and Tuesday will be your best days to get out. Monday’s looking fairly sunny, but it will only manage the mid 50s. As things start to cloud up again Tuesday, we’ll climb a touch into the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Locally heavy rainfall possible midweek (WVLT)

The next front bring WVLT Weather Alert-worthy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday. As of now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall across the Plateau, south valley and southeast Kentucky throughout the day Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter to a half inch over the valley and foothills to nearly three-quarters of an inch along the plateau. We’ll stay in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day and the day after will fair much better, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s.

The next opportunity for rain arrives next weekend, but there are still some timing issues to iron out between the two primary forecast models. As of now, it appears a few showers will be possible Saturday evening with a greater chance by Sunday. That will send temperatures sliding through the 50s before ending up in the upper 40s heading back to work after the long holiday.

Rain may be heavy at times leading up to Thanksgiving. (WVLT)

